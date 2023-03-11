Sign up
Photo 452
Roseate Spoonbill
Such beautiful birds! I just love the color, satin feathers.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
11
7
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
459
photos
228
followers
219
following
123% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Love how you captured him with his wings out!
March 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Its coloring is magnificent! Great shot.
March 11th, 2023
amyK
ace
Spectacular capture of those wings
March 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice look at those fanned wings. The color is spectacular.
March 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely moment with his beautiful wings outstretched as if greeting you in readiness of a hug! fav
March 11th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 11th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
WOW
March 11th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Really lovely, great pose she struck for you.
March 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture and timing with the wing’s spread out.
March 11th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
So bright and colorful! Fabulous timing and focus.
March 11th, 2023
Mark Prince
ace
What a magnificent bird and an awesome shot.
March 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
