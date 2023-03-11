Previous
Roseate Spoonbill by photographycrazy
Photo 452

Roseate Spoonbill

Such beautiful birds! I just love the color, satin feathers.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Islandgirl ace
Love how you captured him with his wings out!
March 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Its coloring is magnificent! Great shot.
March 11th, 2023  
amyK ace
Spectacular capture of those wings
March 11th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice look at those fanned wings. The color is spectacular.
March 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely moment with his beautiful wings outstretched as if greeting you in readiness of a hug! fav
March 11th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 11th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
WOW
March 11th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Really lovely, great pose she struck for you.
March 11th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture and timing with the wing’s spread out.
March 11th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
So bright and colorful! Fabulous timing and focus.
March 11th, 2023  
Mark Prince ace
What a magnificent bird and an awesome shot.
March 11th, 2023  
