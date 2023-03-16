Sign up
Photo 457
Traffic jam at the wetlands!
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
1
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Danette Thompson
ace
Really nice. I'm envious.
March 16th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I'm too am envious of your access to wetlands with bird populations like this. When I have been in Florida I've always tried to get to one or another area like this but, it's usually only for an afternoon or two. Great shot by the way.
March 16th, 2023
