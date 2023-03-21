Previous
Snowy by photographycrazy
Photo 462

Snowy

Captured at Black Point MINWR Mar 2023
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
March 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and graceful ! fav
March 21st, 2023  
Carey Martin
Gorgeous, and pops against the dark water.
March 21st, 2023  
Barb ace
Outstanding!
March 21st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
So graceful, looks great with the dark blue behind.
March 21st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
March 21st, 2023  
