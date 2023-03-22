Sign up
Photo 463
Heron in distress?
Captured this Great Blue Heron at Sweetwater Wetlands and didn't notice the branch until I got home. It appears that the branch has impaled the heron in the neck region. Didn't seem to affect the heron but ouch!
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
6
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
470
photos
232
followers
222
following
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my that doesn’t look good!
Great shot!
March 22nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Ouch for sure - love your detail
March 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! Great shot but poor thing.
March 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, this is so impressive!
March 22nd, 2023
Megan
ace
Wow! That sure looks like it should hurt!
March 22nd, 2023
Great shot!