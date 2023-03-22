Previous
Heron in distress? by photographycrazy
Heron in distress?

Captured this Great Blue Heron at Sweetwater Wetlands and didn't notice the branch until I got home. It appears that the branch has impaled the heron in the neck region. Didn't seem to affect the heron but ouch!
Islandgirl ace
Oh my that doesn’t look good!
Great shot!
March 22nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Ouch for sure - love your detail
March 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
March 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh my gosh! Great shot but poor thing.
March 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, this is so impressive!
March 22nd, 2023  
Megan ace
Wow! That sure looks like it should hurt!
March 22nd, 2023  
