Photo 466
Snowy
Captured on a windy day at Black Point MINWR. This Snowy Egret has its breeding plumage. Best on black.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
5
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
473
photos
233
followers
223
following
127% complete
View this month »
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing focus
March 25th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Great shot! How'd you get the all-black background?
March 25th, 2023
GaryW
Stunning detail! Amazing on black!!
March 25th, 2023
carol white
ace
A wonderful detailed capture.Fav😊
March 25th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I thought I'd pop a comment in here today. I'm enjoying your lovely wildbird photos so much. They usually always get a fav from me.
March 25th, 2023
