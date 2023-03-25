Previous
Snowy by photographycrazy
Snowy

Captured on a windy day at Black Point MINWR. This Snowy Egret has its breeding plumage. Best on black.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Margaret Brown ace
Amazing focus
March 25th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Great shot! How'd you get the all-black background?
March 25th, 2023  
GaryW
Stunning detail! Amazing on black!!
March 25th, 2023  
carol white ace
A wonderful detailed capture.Fav😊
March 25th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I thought I'd pop a comment in here today. I'm enjoying your lovely wildbird photos so much. They usually always get a fav from me.
March 25th, 2023  
