Attention class! by photographycrazy
Photo 467

Attention class!

Whistling Ducks at Orlando Wetlands
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
LOL in this one. Great shot
March 26th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Great timing
March 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh my gosh! They are paying attention. Beautiful capture and reflections.
March 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A stunning shot!
March 26th, 2023  
