Photo 467
Attention class!
Whistling Ducks at Orlando Wetlands
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
4
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Suzanne
ace
LOL in this one. Great shot
March 26th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Great timing
March 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! They are paying attention. Beautiful capture and reflections.
March 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A stunning shot!
March 26th, 2023
