The dunk...

A Great White Egret captured at Viera Wetlands
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Bucktree ace
Superb capture. The reflection is very cool.
April 3rd, 2023  
