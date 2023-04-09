Previous
Thru the trees by photographycrazy
Thru the trees

One more eagle pic from Bradenton. Happy Easter to all!
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture. The wings blend well with the branches.
April 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
great capture bill
April 9th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful photo
April 9th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🌷 ace
Fabulous capture!
HAPPY EASTER, Bill.
April 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 9th, 2023  
