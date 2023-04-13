Previous
Cattle Egret in-flight by photographycrazy
Photo 485

Cattle Egret in-flight

Captured at Sweetwater Wetlands.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags ace
Great capture! Blond too!
April 13th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Fabulous
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb! fav
April 13th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture.
April 13th, 2023  
Pam ace
Amazing!!
April 13th, 2023  
