Snail Kite by photographycrazy
Photo 558

Snail Kite

Love the red, piercing eyes!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

ace
Mags ace
Yes, the eyes have it!
June 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 26th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Yes a great clear eye is so important to a good bird shot, IMO. These eyes are particularity stgricking.
June 26th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Exceptional capture.
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderful eyes
June 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot and details
June 26th, 2023  
