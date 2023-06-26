Sign up
Photo 558
Snail Kite
Love the red, piercing eyes!
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
ace
Yes, the eyes have it!
June 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
June 26th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Yes a great clear eye is so important to a good bird shot, IMO. These eyes are particularity stgricking.
June 26th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Exceptional capture.
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful eyes
June 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot and details
June 26th, 2023
