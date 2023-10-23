Previous
Feathers by photographycrazy
Feathers

One more Flamingo from Ft DeSoto Park Florida. They have been facinating to watch!!
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Lesley ace
The most beautiful colours and detail. Big fav
October 23rd, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Gorgeous, tight shot!
October 23rd, 2023  
