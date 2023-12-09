Sign up
Photo 687
Strolling together
Spotted this pair of Sandhill Cranes at the Ocala Wetlands
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
6
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
694
photos
248
followers
248
following
188% complete
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Casablanca
ace
They look so clean and freshly painted! Beautiful creatures
December 9th, 2023
Jesika
Beautiful birds and what brilliant eyes, like finest rubies.
December 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 9th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Great spot lovely picture
December 9th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful portraits
December 9th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful detail.
December 9th, 2023
365 Project
