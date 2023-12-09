Previous
Strolling together by photographycrazy
Photo 687

Strolling together

Spotted this pair of Sandhill Cranes at the Ocala Wetlands
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
They look so clean and freshly painted! Beautiful creatures
December 9th, 2023  
Jesika
Beautiful birds and what brilliant eyes, like finest rubies.
December 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
December 9th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Great spot lovely picture
December 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful portraits
December 9th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful detail.
December 9th, 2023  
