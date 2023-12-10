Sign up
Previous
Photo 688
Skimming the water
A Great Blue Heron at Paynes Prairie Florida
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
7
8
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Stunning! Incredibly elegant bird.
December 10th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the wide open wings and the reflection. We can see where the trailing edge of his wing is just catching the surface of the water.
December 10th, 2023
Bill D'Arcy
excellent photo, love the wing just skimming the water, and it's reflection just sets the image off. Well done.
December 10th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
December 10th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I love how you caught the wing tip just touching the water
December 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Awesome.
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! - fav
December 10th, 2023
