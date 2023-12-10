Previous
Skimming the water by photographycrazy
Photo 688

Skimming the water

A Great Blue Heron at Paynes Prairie Florida
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
Stunning! Incredibly elegant bird.
December 10th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the wide open wings and the reflection. We can see where the trailing edge of his wing is just catching the surface of the water.
December 10th, 2023  
Bill D'Arcy
excellent photo, love the wing just skimming the water, and it's reflection just sets the image off. Well done.
December 10th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
December 10th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I love how you caught the wing tip just touching the water
December 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Awesome.
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! - fav
December 10th, 2023  
