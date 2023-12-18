Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 695
White Christmas
This is as close as I'm getting to "White" for Christmas. Great White Egret, Paynes Prairie Florida
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
702
photos
249
followers
249
following
190% complete
View this month »
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Merrelyn
ace
Great timing, lovely feather detail.
December 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful white Christmas
December 18th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture.
December 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a magnificent capture!
December 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close