White Christmas by photographycrazy
Photo 695

White Christmas

This is as close as I'm getting to "White" for Christmas. Great White Egret, Paynes Prairie Florida
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Merrelyn ace
Great timing, lovely feather detail.
December 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful white Christmas
December 18th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture.
December 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a magnificent capture!
December 18th, 2023  
