Photo 712
Heads up!
This eagle accidentally flipped the fish over it's head after catching it. A happy accident for me!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
11
13
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
719
photos
253
followers
247
following
195% complete
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
Views
26
Comments
11
Fav's
13
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic capture
January 12th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Wowsa, great timing!!
January 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The fish that got away, yes lucky shot for you
January 12th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Lucky for the fish too. He didn’t end up as lunch. Fantastic shot! Wow!
January 12th, 2024
Bill
Only good for you. The eagle goes hungry and the fish is probably mortally injured. You however got a great shot out of it.
January 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A perfect timing! and an amazing picture
January 12th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing shot
January 12th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Amazing capture, You are really on a streak of wonderful shots. Wonder what did happen to the fish.
January 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Great
January 12th, 2024
narayani
ace
Fab capture
January 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
awesome bill
January 12th, 2024
