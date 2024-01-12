Previous
Heads up! by photographycrazy
Photo 712

Heads up!

This eagle accidentally flipped the fish over it's head after catching it. A happy accident for me!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic capture
January 12th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Wowsa, great timing!!
January 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
The fish that got away, yes lucky shot for you
January 12th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Lucky for the fish too. He didn’t end up as lunch. Fantastic shot! Wow!
January 12th, 2024  
Bill
Only good for you. The eagle goes hungry and the fish is probably mortally injured. You however got a great shot out of it.
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A perfect timing! and an amazing picture
January 12th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Amazing shot
January 12th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing capture, You are really on a streak of wonderful shots. Wonder what did happen to the fish.
January 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Great
January 12th, 2024  
narayani ace
Fab capture
January 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
awesome bill
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise