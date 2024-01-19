Previous
Synchronized flying by photographycrazy
Synchronized flying

Bald Eagle, Paynes Prairie Florida
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

@photographycrazy
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! fantastic timing and capture of these two ! big fav
January 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Amazing capture.
January 19th, 2024  
Olwynne
Fantastic. Well caught on camera
January 19th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Amazing image with perfect synchronising. FAV🏆🏆🏆
January 19th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautifully syncronised duo - fav!

Ian
January 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Amazing capture… a two for one… phenomenal!
January 19th, 2024  
amyK ace
Superb timing
January 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing
January 19th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
This is fabulous. I love the box they make with their wings.
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent!
January 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh me oh my! That is amazing
January 19th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Way to go...you nailed it!! :)
January 19th, 2024  
