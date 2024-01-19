Sign up
Previous
Photo 717
Synchronized flying
Bald Eagle, Paynes Prairie Florida
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
13
11
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
724
photos
255
followers
250
following
196% complete
View this month »
717
Views
18
Comments
13
Fav's
11
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! fantastic timing and capture of these two ! big fav
January 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Amazing capture.
January 19th, 2024
Olwynne
Fantastic. Well caught on camera
January 19th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Amazing image with perfect synchronising. FAV🏆🏆🏆
January 19th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautifully syncronised duo - fav!
Ian
January 19th, 2024
KV
ace
Amazing capture… a two for one… phenomenal!
January 19th, 2024
amyK
ace
Superb timing
January 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing
January 19th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
This is fabulous. I love the box they make with their wings.
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent!
January 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh me oh my! That is amazing
January 19th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Way to go...you nailed it!! :)
January 19th, 2024
Ian