Photo 738
Osprey!
Just checking in to say hello. Hope everyone is doing well. Captured on the Rappahannock River, Va.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
7
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
745
photos
246
followers
242
following
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Corinne C
ace
Wow, Stunning face-to-face!
So glad you are back with your amazing captures!
June 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Brilliant close up...excellent clarity
June 10th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Fantastic!
June 10th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
What a shot! FAV
June 10th, 2024
Sand Lily
ace
Wow! Fabulous shot.
June 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
June 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Welcome back. Beautiful closeup of the catch.
June 10th, 2024
So glad you are back with your amazing captures!