Osprey! by photographycrazy
Photo 738

Osprey!

Just checking in to say hello. Hope everyone is doing well. Captured on the Rappahannock River, Va.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

PhotoCrazy

Corinne C ace
Wow, Stunning face-to-face!
So glad you are back with your amazing captures!
June 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Brilliant close up...excellent clarity
June 10th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Fantastic!
June 10th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
What a shot! FAV
June 10th, 2024  
Sand Lily ace
Wow! Fabulous shot.
June 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
June 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Welcome back. Beautiful closeup of the catch.
June 10th, 2024  
