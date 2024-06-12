Previous
The unoffical island bird of Kauai by photographycrazy
Photo 741

The unoffical island bird of Kauai

Roosters (chickens) are all over the island of Kauai. They are found in the mountains, valleys, cities, countryside and beaches.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful bird, and image
June 12th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Fantastic capture! What a beauty!
June 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh he's something! Beautiful shot.
June 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
June 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful colours and capture
June 12th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Brilliant capture and details .FAV.
June 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a beauty! Posing so nicely for you too.
June 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
June 12th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Wonderful capture!! I can see why he's strutting his stuff...this guy's got it goin on! :)
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise