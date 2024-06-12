Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 741
The unoffical island bird of Kauai
Roosters (chickens) are all over the island of Kauai. They are found in the mountains, valleys, cities, countryside and beaches.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
9
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
748
photos
246
followers
242
following
203% complete
View this month »
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful bird, and image
June 12th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Fantastic capture! What a beauty!
June 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh he's something! Beautiful shot.
June 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 12th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful colours and capture
June 12th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Brilliant capture and details .FAV.
June 12th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a beauty! Posing so nicely for you too.
June 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
June 12th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Wonderful capture!! I can see why he's strutting his stuff...this guy's got it goin on! :)
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close