Stormy sunrise Kapa'a Kauai by photographycrazy
Stormy sunrise Kapa'a Kauai

Continuing in Kauai, we stayed at the Kauai Beachboy in Kapa'a. The condo was on the beach so it would be easy to photograph the sunrise if it wasn't raining most days.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Margaret Brown ace
Breathtaking colours!
June 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Outstanding picture!
June 13th, 2024  
Graeme Stevens
oh the drama!
June 13th, 2024  
