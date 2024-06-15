Previous
Sunrise on the beach by photographycrazy
Sunrise on the beach

Luckily sun poked thru on a couple of days. Of course it rained soon after the pic. But rain or shine, it's still beautiful!
15th June 2024

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful atmospheric shot.
June 15th, 2024  
