Early morning light on Kauai by photographycrazy
Early morning light on Kauai

A quiet morning before the rain.

Yesterday was a strange day! Spent 9 hours in a county court waiting to be selected for a jury panel. No selection but I was bored out of my mind and no coffee!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

PhotoCrazy

Mark St Clair ace
Stunning!
June 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Gorgeous view- yes, jury selection is one of the best ways to be bored out of your mind!
June 18th, 2024  
