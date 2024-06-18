Sign up
Previous
Photo 745
Early morning light on Kauai
A quiet morning before the rain.
Yesterday was a strange day! Spent 9 hours in a county court waiting to be selected for a jury panel. No selection but I was bored out of my mind and no coffee!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
0
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
752
photos
245
followers
243
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning!
June 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous view- yes, jury selection is one of the best ways to be bored out of your mind!
June 18th, 2024
