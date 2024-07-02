Previous
Successful ride!
Successful ride!

As the wave crashed, out came the surfer!
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane ace
Power and action. Wonderful
July 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Spectacular capture!
July 2nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fabulous capture fv!
July 2nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Phenomenal!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
July 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooh this is my favourite! Love that wall of crashing surf behind him.
July 2nd, 2024  
