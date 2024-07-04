Previous
Rainbow Tower by photographycrazy
Photo 759

Rainbow Tower

Hilton Hawaiian Village, Waikiki Oahu. We satyed on the 9th floor in the room across from our daughter Samantha and her husband.

Happy 4th of July!! Counting down to my 70th birthday on July 6.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Annie D ace
fantastic reflections! hope you have great plans for 70th
July 4th, 2024  
