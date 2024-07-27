Previous
Dive! by photographycrazy
Photo 773

Dive!

Osprey fishing on an overcast, rainy day
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Barb ace
Superb stop action!
July 27th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Intense!
July 27th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent shot. Going for a deep dive.
July 27th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Focused and intense
July 27th, 2024  
