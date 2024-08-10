Sign up
Photo 786
Strike!
Reddish Egret white morph fishing. Ft DeSoto Park Florida
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
5
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
793
photos
254
followers
246
following
215% complete
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful pov and details!
August 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just an appetizer! Fabulous shot!
August 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Love the detail, water, bird. Beautiful
August 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just a delicate morsal - super clarity and detail ! fav
August 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
August 10th, 2024
