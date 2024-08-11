Previous
Attack from above by photographycrazy
Attack from above

Two Greater Yellowlegs got into a squabble. Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
I am hearing the dive bombing sounds of a WW2 dog fight in the air.......fabulous shot, one of my favourites of yours.
August 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fantastic capture.
August 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent shot!
August 11th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful capture.
August 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Incredible capture! Instant Fav!!
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Oh wow...Terrific action shot
August 11th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Absolutely amazing
August 11th, 2024  
