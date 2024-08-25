Sign up
Photo 799
Breakfast is served
A juvenile Black Skimmer with it's breakfast fish
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
7
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
806
photos
254
followers
246
following
218% complete
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Chrissie
Fabulous!
August 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Another brilliant nature capture
August 25th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Ditto to to the above
August 25th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Hmmm...will it flip it around and swallow it whole? This guy doesn't look well designed for tearing things up into smaller pieces.
August 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful timing on this.
August 25th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow wonderful details!
August 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well timed and captured !
August 25th, 2024
