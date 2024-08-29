Previous
Laughing Gull with a little snack by photographycrazy
Laughing Gull with a little snack

Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
What a great name for that genus of gull! I can almost hear that poor snack shouting "eeek!"
August 29th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture. May I ask, are most of your shots hand held? If so, your hands are remarkably steady!
August 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your bird shots are very special!
August 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent as always.
August 29th, 2024  
