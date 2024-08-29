Sign up
Previous
Photo 802
Laughing Gull with a little snack
Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
809
photos
253
followers
246
following
219% complete
View this month »
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
What a great name for that genus of gull! I can almost hear that poor snack shouting "eeek!"
August 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture. May I ask, are most of your shots hand held? If so, your hands are remarkably steady!
August 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Your bird shots are very special!
August 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent as always.
August 29th, 2024
