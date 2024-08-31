Sign up
Previous
Photo 804
Incoming!
A juvenile white ibis comes in for a landing
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
5
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Chrissie
Wow! Awesome!
August 31st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Looks like a crosswind landing. Great capture.
August 31st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, incredible shot
August 31st, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
I love the diagonal and the tight crop. Great shot.
August 31st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Marvelous capture
August 31st, 2024
