The chase by photographycrazy
The chase

Here is the Reddish Egret white morph chasing the Snowy Egret. Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
Loving that raised neon yellow foot. Lovely action shot
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just love it ! The elegance even when chased ! fab. and a fav.
September 3rd, 2024  
