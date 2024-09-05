Sign up
Photo 808
Cardinal
Male Northern Cardinal poses of a branch. Sweetwater Wetlands
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Danette Thompson
ace
What a fabulous image.
September 5th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
What a beauty, even if he is missing his crest. Nice light and detail.
September 5th, 2024
