Such a beautiful creature! by photographycrazy
Photo 816

Such a beautiful creature!

Reddish Egret white morph hunting at Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful and artistic looking.
September 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
September 21st, 2024  
