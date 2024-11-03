Sign up
Previous
Photo 840
Tri-colored
Heron posing on the boardwalk
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
5
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Superb capture! Clarity, color, dof...all excellent!
November 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fantastic capture. Love the colorful plumage and detail against the blurred background.
November 3rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Another wonderful bird capture. May I ask what kind of camera you are shooting these days? It doesn't show up in the Exif.
November 3rd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wonderful picture, the detail is superb - fav
November 3rd, 2024
Monica
Fabulous
November 3rd, 2024
