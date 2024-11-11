Previous
Folded wings of a Spicebush Butterfly by photographycrazy
Folded wings of a Spicebush Butterfly

External wings are beautiful
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful shot. Fav
November 11th, 2024  
Helene ace
those details!!! super fav
November 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So perfectly beautiful
November 11th, 2024  
