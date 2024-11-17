Previous
Greater Yellowlegs by photographycrazy
Greater Yellowlegs

reflection in the morning light
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
narayani
Such a perfect reflection
November 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Such a peace reflection
November 17th, 2024  
