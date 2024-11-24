Previous
Cattle Egret by photographycrazy
Photo 848

Cattle Egret

Captured at Alachua trail
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

PhotoCrazy


@photographycrazy

Photo Details

l.eggzy
Fabulous shot!
November 25th, 2024  
Rick
Great capture.
November 25th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous clarity...love the white feathers against the green background
November 25th, 2024  
