Happy Thanksgiving,,, by photographycrazy
Happy Thanksgiving,,,

to all!! I have so much to be thankful for! I have the privilege to watch and photograph nature! And another day breathing and walking in the sunlight! Reddish Egret dark morph. Best viewed on black.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags ace
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous. Enjoy your celebrations.
November 28th, 2024  
Anne ace
Happy Thanksgiving!
November 28th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Truly a beautiful photo. Happy Thanksgiving to you too
November 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Another simply incredible photograph! Superb... especially against black! Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃
November 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
This is just a terrific image. Love it!
November 28th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
What a fabulous shot! Your photography is most inspiring.
November 28th, 2024  
