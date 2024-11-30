Sign up
Previous
Photo 851
Tricolored Heron inflight
Captured in Gainesville Florida
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
7
8
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
858
photos
251
followers
240
following
233% complete
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Perfect!
November 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Splendid capture... perfect focus... gorgeous composition. Another fav for sure.
November 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Stunning!
November 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Superb
November 30th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Great focus!
November 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous!
December 1st, 2024
