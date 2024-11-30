Previous
Tricolored Heron inflight by photographycrazy
Photo 851

Tricolored Heron inflight

Captured in Gainesville Florida
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Perfect!
November 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Splendid capture... perfect focus... gorgeous composition. Another fav for sure.
November 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Stunning!
November 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Superb
November 30th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Great focus!
November 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous!
December 1st, 2024  
