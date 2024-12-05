Previous
The Florida pigeon by photographycrazy
The Florida pigeon

Ok, while not a pigeon, we do have lots of gators in Florida year round.
Beryl Lloyd
Such a sneaky predator !!!!!!!!!
December 5th, 2024  
Casablanca
Ha ha, great looking "pigeon!"
December 5th, 2024  
Chris Cook
Yikes! Don’t go swimming.
December 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Scary
December 5th, 2024  
Jerzy
I bet not many people feed these pigeons :-)
December 5th, 2024  
Neil
He looks like a large fellow.
December 5th, 2024  
Bucktree
Great capture.
December 5th, 2024  
Monica
Terrifying
December 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
December 5th, 2024  
