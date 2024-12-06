Previous
Mr Pelican by photographycrazy
Photo 854

Mr Pelican

Difficult not to see a Brown Pelican when going to any beach in Florida.
6th December 2024

PhotoCrazy


@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Zilli~
Stupendous
December 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Amazing
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw! wonderful - super focus and detail - this bird always makes me smile !! fav
December 6th, 2024  
Desi
Incredible
December 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent capture
December 6th, 2024  
Jerzy
I caught more of these Pelicans than I did fish on a Costa Rica beach. By accident of course and there were very many of them that got in the way of casts. Excellent capture.
December 6th, 2024  
