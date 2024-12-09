Sign up
Photo 856
Fishing
Osprey fishing at Sebastian Inlet. Not a lot of osprey at the inlet right now. Usually this time of year has more.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
8
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Flashback
View
Chrissie
ace
Awesome
December 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Spectacular nature shot
December 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Totally Awesome… fabulous
December 9th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful.
December 9th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Amazing shot
December 9th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Fabulous capture.
December 9th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful moment captured.
December 9th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 9th, 2024
