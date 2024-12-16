Sign up
Photo 861
Diving for breakfast
One more pic of an Osprey fishing at Sebastian Inlet, Florida.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
5
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
868
photos
253
followers
241
following
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture.
December 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
superb
December 16th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Great moment
December 16th, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
Brilliant.
December 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
December 16th, 2024
