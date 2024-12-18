Sign up
Previous
Photo 862
Merry Christmas!!
I'll be out & about for the next few months. Wishing you all the best! Thank-you for being a part of my life and sharing our love of photography.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
4
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
869
photos
253
followers
241
following
236% complete
View this month »
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
All the best to you too and thanks for your wonderful photos!
December 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
All the best to you and yours too. Always a joy to see your work on here and you have a great personality too. See you when you return. God bless!
December 18th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Merry Christmas!
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Same to you and well done!
December 18th, 2024
