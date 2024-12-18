Previous
Merry Christmas!! by photographycrazy
Merry Christmas!!

I'll be out & about for the next few months. Wishing you all the best! Thank-you for being a part of my life and sharing our love of photography.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Zilli~ ace
All the best to you too and thanks for your wonderful photos!
December 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
All the best to you and yours too. Always a joy to see your work on here and you have a great personality too. See you when you return. God bless!
December 18th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Merry Christmas!
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Same to you and well done!
December 18th, 2024  
