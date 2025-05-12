Sign up
Previous
Photo 863
Osprey on the Rappahannock
Just wanted to stop in for a while to say hello! Hope the everyone is well and enjoying their journey. Visited Fredericksburg, Va and our daughters with a little time for capturing Osprey.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
5
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
870
photos
246
followers
240
following
236% complete
View this month »
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Ian JB
ace
What a wonderful image.....great action !!!
May 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Oh Wow!!!
May 12th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Knew it was you! Great shot. Thanks for sharing
May 12th, 2025
Christina
ace
Oh wow - am pleased you're back!
May 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
An awesome capture… I recognised your style immediately… hope all is good for you all too.
May 12th, 2025
