Osprey on the Rappahannock by photographycrazy
Osprey on the Rappahannock

Just wanted to stop in for a while to say hello! Hope the everyone is well and enjoying their journey. Visited Fredericksburg, Va and our daughters with a little time for capturing Osprey.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Ian JB ace
What a wonderful image.....great action !!!
May 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Oh Wow!!!
May 12th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Knew it was you! Great shot. Thanks for sharing
May 12th, 2025  
Christina ace
Oh wow - am pleased you're back!
May 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
An awesome capture… I recognised your style immediately… hope all is good for you all too.
May 12th, 2025  
