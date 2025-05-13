Sign up
Photo 864
Trophy run!
After catching a fish, an Osprey often turns around and does a "trophy run" for the photographers. Rappahannock River, Fredericksburg Va.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Susan Klassen
ace
Such a beautiful capture of this bird holding his catch. So awesome!
May 13th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Wow. Very cool shot
May 13th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Fantastic capture!
May 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice catch
May 13th, 2025
