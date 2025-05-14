Previous
Common Grackle by photographycrazy
Photo 865

Common Grackle

Somedays this was the only bird to capture on the Rappahannock.
PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Spectacular closeup!
May 14th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Splendid capture. Fav. The bird is important to make a lovely picture but it is the photographer that takes it and you are a great bird photographer.
May 14th, 2025  
