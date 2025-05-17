Sign up
Photo 868
Fishing
I love to catch the Osprey coming out of the water with a fish. Osprey on the Rappahannock River, Va.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
