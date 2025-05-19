Previous
Incoming! by photographycrazy
Incoming!

Bald Eagle on the Rappahannock River, Va
19th May 2025 19th May 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like that he is against natural habitat. Lovely pic as always. You are a superb bird photographer.
May 19th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
super BIF capture
May 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning detail of this bird on wing - the eagle eye and clenched claws ! those powerful limbs ! A bird on a mission - beautifully captured ! fav
May 19th, 2025  
