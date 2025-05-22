Previous
Ta-da, I got it! by photographycrazy
Ta-da, I got it!

Bald Eagle picking up a fish, Rappahannock River, Va.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

PhotoCrazy

Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Chrissie ace
Glorious capture
May 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I hope he paid for that LOL! Looks like a shoplifter to me
May 22nd, 2025  
