My fish! by photographycrazy
Photo 876

My fish!

Osprey turns away down river. Osprey on the Rappahannock River.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beverley ace
Amazing photo… they carry big fish…
May 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! what a catch ! fav
May 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! That fish looks like it knows it's a goner.
May 29th, 2025  
